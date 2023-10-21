Leylah Fernandez drops semifinal in China to Katerina Siniaková in straight sets

Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., had her match win streak halted at eight on Saturday, falling 7-5, 6-4 to Katerina Siniaková of the Czech Republic in the semifinals of the Jiangxi Open in China.

It was a rematch of the final of last week's Hong Kong Open, which Fernandez won in three sets to claim her first title in 19 months.

"I think it was a really tough battle," said Siniaková. "Last week [in Hong Kong] it was totally different conditions, and I think here it was a little bit slower, so it suits me more because she plays really fast and not stepping back. So I'm really excited I won."

Fernandez, of Laval, Que., had a 2-0 head-to-head record against Siniaková coming into the match.

Siniaková had three aces and capitalized on seven of 19 breakpoint opportunities to hand Fernandez her first-ever loss in a WTA semifinal. The 22-year-old had won all five of her previous semifinal appearances.

Fernandez had moved closer to her second straight WTA Tour title on Friday with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Aliaksandra Sasnovich in quarterfinal action.

Third-seeded Marie Bouzkova and Siniaková will contest an all-Czech final later Saturday.

Bouzkova eased to a 7-6 (5), 6-2 over Russia's Diana Shnaider and will be looking for her second title after winning her home tournament at Prague last year.

Fernandez, 21, had to play two matches Friday due to Thursday's wet weather in Nanchang. She beat Chinese qualifier You Xiaodi 6-4, 6-1 to advance to the quarters.

"It was definitely hard, emotionally and mentally," Fernandez said of playing twice in one day. "But I've been training in extremely tough conditions at home. My coach has pushed me hard mentally, emotionally and physically so I can get ready for these types of matches and these types of days."

A U.S. Open finalist in 2021, Fernandez has struggled with injuries and consistency in recent months, but has shown a return to form of late.

She entered the Jiangxi Open ranked 43rd in the world, up from 60th entering the Hong Kong Open.