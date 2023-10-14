Canada's Leylah Fernandez wins Hong Kong Open final for 3rd career WTA title

Leylah Fernandez rallied from a set down to defeat Katerina Siniakova 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 and win the Hong Kong Open for her first tennis title in 19 months.

It is the third title of the 21-year-old Canadian's career and first since winning at Monterrey in March 2022. After the win, she will also move back inside the top 50 in the rankings next week.

It was a nervy start by Fernandez and No. 85-ranked Siniakova earned two breaks to claim the opening set.

Fernandez, the Laval, Que. native who's ranked 60th, responded by building a 4-0 lead in the second before the Czech player took an off-court medical timeout and returned with her left upper leg taped.

Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., beat Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 to win the Hong Kong Open for her third career WTA championship title.

The break appeared to help Siniakova as she worked her way back to 3-4 but Fernandez saved six break points in a 10-deuce game to hold and then took the set in her next service game.

After exchanging breaks through the deciding set, Fernandez made the decisive break to lead 5-4 and then held her nerve to serve out the win in two hours and 49 minutes.