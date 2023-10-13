Canada's Fernandez rolls in Hong Kong to reach 1st WTA semifinal of season

Canada's Leylah Fernandez reached the semifinals of the Hong Kong open with a 7-6 (2), 6-2 win over Linda Fruhvirtova of the Czech Republic on Friday.

Fernandez had five aces and was broken just once in the match that took one hour 42 minutes to complete.

"First semifinal in a long time," said Fernandez, who has struggled to find the form she displayed during a breakout 2021 season, which included a run to the U.S. Open final. "Getting these wins is extra special given what's been going on these past few years.

"I'm happy with the way I fought, the way I found solutions. I'm finally finding my game once again."

Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., beat Czechia's Linda Fruhvirtova in straight sets 7-6(2), 6-2 to reach the semifinals of the Hong Kong Open. Her first semifinal appearance since March 2022.

The 21-year-old from Laval, Que., broke Fruhvirtova three times on seven chances and won 71 per cent of her service points to reach the final four of a WTA tournament for the first time in 19 months.

Fernandez, ranked No. 60 in the world, will next face fifth-seeded Anna Blinkova of Russia at the WTA 250 event. Blinkova moved on with a 7-6 (3), 6-3 win over Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Fernandez and No. 37 Blinkova have split their two previous meetings, with Blinkova defeating the Canadian in the round of 16 at Bad Homburg, Germany, earlier this year.