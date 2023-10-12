Content
Tennis

Canada's Fernandez advances to quarterfinals at Hong Kong Open

Canada's Leylah Fernandez advanced to the quarterfinals of the Hong Kong Open with 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 victory over Russia's Mirra Andreeva on Thursday.

The Canadian Press ·
A tennis player pumps her fist.
Canada's Leylah Fernandez, seen above in August, downed Russia's Mirra Andreeva in three sets on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the Hong Kong Open. (Mary Altaffer/The Associated Press)

The 21-year-old Fernandez fired four aces, converted six of her 11 break-point opportunities and needed less than two hours to overcome the 16-year-old Andreeva.

Fernandez, of Laval, Que., will next face Linda Fruhvirtova of Czechia ,who beat Russian Alina Korneeva 6-4, 7-5 on Thursday.

It will mark the first career meeting between Fernandez, ranked 60th on the WTA Tour, and No. 88 Fruhvirtova.

Fernandez had strong start to the tournament, capitalizing on the early exit of the tournament's top seed, Victoria Azarenka.

Azarenka, a two-time Grand Slam champion, retired during their first-round match on Tuesday with a leg injury after the two players had split the first two sets.

