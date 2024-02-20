Content
Tennis·ROUNDUP

Leylah Fernandez loses Round 2 match in straight sets at Dubai Tennis Championship

Canada's Leylah Fernandez is out of the Dubai Tennis Championship after losing 6-3, 6-4 to Italy's Jasmine Paolini in the second round Tuesday.

Wins was 26th-ranked Jasmine Paolini's 1st win in 4 meetings against Canadian

The Canadian Press ·
Canadian women's tennis player returns a shot to her Italian opponent during the Qatar Open quarterfinal on Feb. 14, 2024 in Doha.
Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., has been eliminated from Dubai Tennis Championship after dropping a 6-3, 6-3 decision to Italy's Jasmine Paolini in the second round Tuesday. (Hussein Sayed/Associated Press/File)

Fernandez, of Laval, Que., won just 53.8 per cent of her first serves and was successful on only three of 11 breakpoint opportunities.

Meanwhile, Paolini converted on five of seven break points.

It was the 26th-ranked Paolini's first win in four meetings against Fernandez, who entered the WTA 1000 tournament with a season-high ranking of 33rd.

Paolini moves on to face No. 8 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece in the round of 16.

The 21-year-old Fernandez fell to 6-4 in singles play this year.

Fernandez, who ranks 18th in doubles, and partner Oksana Kalashnikova of Georgia fell 6-4, 3-6, 11-9 in the first-round doubles play in Dubai to Russia's Mirra Andreeva and Sofia Kenin of the U.S on Monday.

