Content
Canada's Leylah Fernandez falls to Spain's Badosa in round of 32 at Charleston Open

Canada's Leylah Fernandez lost in the round of 32 at the Charleston Open on Wednesday, falling to Spain's Paula Badosa in straight sets, 7-5, 7-6 (6).

Toronto's Katherine Sebov scheduled to play No. 4 Belinda Bencic later on Wednesday

The Canadian Press ·
A women's tennis player looks down while reacting during a match.
Canada's Leylah Fernandez, seen during am match in 2022, losing in the round of 32 at the Charleston Open on Wednesday, falling to Spain's Paula Badosa in straight sets. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

Fernandez had seven double faults and gave up three break points in the defeat at Volvo Car Stadium.

The 2021 U.S. Open finalist has made it past the round of 32 in a WTA singles event just once so far this year.

The 20-year-old from Montreal is currently ranked 51st in the world.

Badosa, 25, achieved the world No. 2 ranking last April, but has since fallen to No. 33 in singles play.

Katherine Sebov of Toronto was scheduled to play No. 4 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland later Wednesday.

WATCH | Fernandez suffers straight-sets loss in Charleston Open round of 32:

Laval's Leylah Fernandez falls in Charleston Open 2nd round

2 hours ago
Duration 1:59
Spain's Paula Badosa beat Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., 7-5, 7-6(6) in the second round of the Charleston Open.
