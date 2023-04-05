Canada's Leylah Fernandez falls to Spain's Badosa in round of 32 at Charleston Open
Canada's Leylah Fernandez lost in the round of 32 at the Charleston Open on Wednesday, falling to Spain's Paula Badosa in straight sets, 7-5, 7-6 (6).
Toronto's Katherine Sebov scheduled to play No. 4 Belinda Bencic later on Wednesday
Fernandez had seven double faults and gave up three break points in the defeat at Volvo Car Stadium.
The 2021 U.S. Open finalist has made it past the round of 32 in a WTA singles event just once so far this year.
The 20-year-old from Montreal is currently ranked 51st in the world.
Badosa, 25, achieved the world No. 2 ranking last April, but has since fallen to No. 33 in singles play.
Katherine Sebov of Toronto was scheduled to play No. 4 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland later Wednesday.
