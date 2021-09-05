Canada's Fernandez extends U.S. Open charge with comeback victory over Kerber
After ousting Naomi Osaka, 73-rd ranked Canadian drops another former winner
Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez's stellar run at the U.S Open continues.
The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., advanced to the quarter-finals of the women's draw with a hard-fought 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2 win over 16th-seeded German Angelique Kerber. Fernandez took control of the match in the decisive third set by twice breaking Kerber, a former world No. 1, for a commanding 5-2 advantage.
The Canadian, who recorded five service breaks in nine chances, then held serve to clinch the victory.
Later on Sunday night, Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime faces American Frances Tiafoe in a men's fourth-round match.
WATCH l Leylah Annie Fernandez flies into U.S. Open quarter-finals:
Fernandez reached the fourth round with a stunning upset win over No. 3 seed and defending champion Naomi Osaka. She rallied to beat Osaka 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4 on Friday to advance past the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time.
What's more the 23-year-old Osaka came in riding a 16-match Grand Slam win streak.
Kerber took a roller-coaster first set that saw both players struggle to hold serve. The German recorded three service breaks in the set while Fernandez registered two while also committing four double faults (to none for Kerber).
Fernandez had a chance for another break leading 6-5, but Kerber rallied to hold serve and force the tie-breaker. Fernandez still pushed the match to a deciding set after winning the tie-breaker 7-5.
Fernandez took a 3-2 lead in the third with her fourth service break of the match. Then after holding her serve for a 4-2 advantage, Fernandez recorded another break to go ahead 5-2.
Fernandez finished the match with three aces (Kerber had none) but also six double faults.
In women's doubles action, Ottawa Gabriela Dabrowski and Brazil's Luisa Stefani outlasted American Shelby Rogers and Croatia's Petra Martic 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3).
WATCH | Leylah Fernandez stuns 3rd-seeded Osaka in 3rd round:
Medvedev tops Evans in straight sets
No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev cruised into the U.S. Open quarter-finals with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 win over No. 24 Daniel Evans.
Medvedev has yet to drop a set on his way to the quarter-finals for the third straight year. He next plays gualifier Botic van de Zandschulp, the third unseeded player he'll face at Flushing Meadows.
Van de Zandschulp pulled off a 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 5-7, 6-1 win over No. 11 Diego Schwartzman. He joined Nicolas Escude and Gilles Muller as just the third men's qualifier ever to reach the quarter-finals.
Sabalenka, Svitolina reach quarter-finals
No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina beat two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the quarter-finals.
Svitolina has never won a Grand Slam tournament. She had lost twice before to the 12th-seeded Halep in majors.
Third-seeded Naomi Osaka and No. 1 Ash Barty, who was upset Saturday night by Shelby Rogers, are both out of the women's draw.
No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka plays her fourth-round match against Elise Mertens later Sunday.
Qualifer van de Zandschulp to quarters
U.S. Open qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp has reached the quarter-finals with a 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 5-7, 6-1 win over No. 11 Diego Schwartzman at Louis Armstrong Stadium.
Van de Zandschulp was part of a trio of U.S. Open qualifiers to reach the fourth round for the first time since the tournament began keeping qualifying records in 1982. It was also the first time at any Grand Slam tournament that three male qualifiers reached Week 2 since the 1995 French Open.
The 25-year-old Dutch qualifier knocked out No. 8 seed Casper Ruud in the second round.
With files from The Associated Press
