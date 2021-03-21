Leylah Annie Fernandez sets sights on 1st WTA title in Monterrey
18-year-old Laval, Que., native will play Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic in Sunday's final
Canadian teenager Leylah Annie Fernandez has advanced to the Monterrey Open final after defeating Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo 7-5, 7-5 in the semifinals.
Fernandez and Sorribes Tormo traded points throughout the first set until the Quebecer had a 6-5 advantage. Despite the Spaniard holding serve, Fernandez emerged with the game and set point to win 7-5 in 61 minutes.
The 18-year-old opened the second set by winning the first game and had a 2-1 advantage on Sorribes Tormo. But her opponent would win the next two games to take a 3-2 lead.
Both players were tied at 5-5 once again before Fernandez closed out the set winning the final two points of the second set.
WATCH | Fernandez advances to Monterrey Open final:
Fernandez, ranked 88th in the world, will play for her first ever singles title Sunday against Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic. Golubic defeated American Ann Li in the other semifinal match.
Sorribes Tormo won the Guadalajara Open last week at the expense of Montrealer Genie Bouchard.
