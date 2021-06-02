Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez eliminated from French Open with 2nd round loss

Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez was eliminated from the French Open after losing 6-1, 7-5 to American Madison Keys in a second-round match Wednesday.

Fernandez, the world No. 69 from Laval, Que., was the last Canadian remaining in singles competition.

Keys, seeded 23rd at Roland Garros, had 31 winners to Fernandez's six, and was able to survive 25 unforced errors in the close second set.

The 18-year-old Fernandez, who won the Roland Garros junior singles title just two years ago, reached the third round in her main-draw debut last year.

Keys will next face 15th-seed Victoria Azarenka of Belarus. Azarenka advanced to the third round with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Denmark's Clara Tauson.

Fernandez was the only Canadian in singles competition to win a match at the clay-court Grand Slam. Sixth-seed Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., lost her first match 6-7 (1), 7-6 (2), 9-7 to Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek.

WATCH | Fernandez loses in French Open to Keys:

Last remaining Canadian Leylah Annie Fernandez falls in French Open 2nd round Sports 4:40 The last remaining Canadian singles player in the French Open, Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que, was defeated by American Madison Keys 6-1, 7-5 in the second round on Wednesday. 4:40

In men's competition, 20th-seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal was downed by Italy's Andreas Seppi 6-3, 7-6 (8), 4-6, 6-4 in the first round.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., the top-ranked Canadian male at No. 14, and No, 18 Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., withdrew before the tournament got underway.

In women's doubles first-round action, Toronto's Sharon Fichman and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos defeated Russia's Anna Blinkova and Britain's Heather Watson 6-3, 6-2. The ninth seeds will next face the winner of a match between Romanian pair Mihaela Buzarnescu and Patricia Tig and Spain's Lara Arruabarrena and Caroline Dolehide of the United States.

Alexander Zverev advances to 3rd round

Down 4-1 in the third set, Alexander Zverev decided it was time to shorten his match at the French Open.

He was determined to avoid another lengthy fight following a five-set battle in the previous round, so he applied pressure on qualifier Roman Safiullin. The sixth-seeded German won the next game at love, broke back by pushing his rival into unforced errors and was nearly flawless in the tiebreaker.

The reward was a 7-6 (4), 6-3, 7-6 (1) victory to advance into the third round at Roland Garros.

Tsitsipas defeats Pedro Martinez

For the third straight year, Stefanos Tsitsipas will be playing in the third round at Roland Garros following another straight-set win Wednesday.

The fifth-seeded Greek player excelled at the net and saved 11 break points to defeat solid baseliner Pedro Martinez of Spain 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.

Tsitsipas achieved his best result in Paris last year when he lost to Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. He arrived in the French capital this year on the back of an excellent clay-court campaign that included titles in Monte Carlo and Lyon.