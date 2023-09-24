Content
Tennis·ROUNDUP

Team World beats Team Europe to claim 2nd straight Laver Cup title

Team World claimed its second straight Laver Cup title on Sunday at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

Americans Shelton, Tiafoe top Hurkacz, Rublev in tight match to clinch it in Vancouver

Two men's tennis players jump in the air in celebration.
Ben Shelton, right, and Frances Tiafoe of Team World react to match point in their doubles match after defeating Andrey Rublev of Team Europe and Hubert Hurkacz of Team Europe to win the Laver Cup on Sunday in Vancouver. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images for Laver Cup)

Americans Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe beat Hubert Hurkacz and Andrey Rublev 7-6 (7), 7-6 (7).

Team World won last year's tournament, which also marked the end of Swiss star Roger Federer's last professional appearance before retiring.

Team World took a 10-2 lead in the tournament on Saturday to put itself in the driver's seat.

The opening doubles match on Sunday featured several sustained rallies, with Shelton hitting a behind the back shot during the second game.

Both sets went to tiebreakers, with Team Europe pushing to stay in the hunt for their second win of the three-day tournament.

But it wasn't to be as Hurkacz missed a drop shot, allowing Team World to clinch the win.

Speaking after the match on the court, Team World captain John McEnroe praised his team's performance.

"It felt unbelievable to kick their ass," he said. "They've kicked ours many times."

