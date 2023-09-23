American Taylor Fritz claims 5th straight win for Team World at Laver Cup in Vancouver

Team World started the second day of the Laver Cup international tennis tournament with a win as it raced out to a lead over Team Europe.

American Taylor Fritz beat Russian Andrey Rublev 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) to extend Team World's dominance in the three-day competition.

Fritz and Rublev traded aces back and forth, with each benefiting from a strong serve.

But Fritz dominated up close, winning 14 of his 77 total points at the net.

"I actually feel like the feel and touch shots are actually something that I've always done well, I've just never really used them enough," he said after his match. "You don't really get to see the half volleys because I don't come to the net that much so it catches people off."

WATCH l Fritz defeats Rublev 6-2, 7-6 (7-3):

Taylor Fritz extends Team World's perfect Laver Cup run Duration 0:39 The American defeated Andrey Rublev 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) to give Team World a 6-0 competition lead over Team Europe.

Ex-NBA stars Dirk Nowitzki and Victoria's Steve Nash were in attendance on the second day of the competition, sitting beside tournament co-founder Roger Federer.

Matches on the first day of the competition were worth one point for a win while wins on the second day count for two. The first team to 13 points claims the title.

Team World is defending the title after claiming its first-ever Laver Cup championship last year in London.

The team is holding its first-ever multi-point lead in the tournament, but vice-captain Patrick McEnroe downplayed the early success.

"You always have a chance going into the final day," he said. "So I think the most important thing, as Taylor said, is for each guy to play their match and focus on what they need to do."

Team Europe claimed their first win of the tournament with Casper Ruud dispatching American Tommy Paul 7-6 (6), 6-2.

"Hopefully we'll be stronger coming back," said Team Europe captain Bjorn Borg.

The first day of the tournament featured mild controversy with Team Europe member Gael Monfils being caught on mic telling his team captain Bjorn Borg that he "was here to have fun" and appeared frustrated by the referee's calls throughout the match.

Monfils, who fell to Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime on the opening day, put out a statement on social media on Saturday refuting questions about being unhappy to have to take part in the tournament.

"At 37 years old, I'm simply trying to make the most of every moment," he wrote in the statement. "When I was offered the opportunity to participate in the Laver Cup, I was honoured. Given my current ranking, being outside the top 100 at this age, I even thought it might be a joke. But I take this opportunity very seriously, for the event, for my team, and especially for myself.

"Travelling to Vancouver and leaving my family once again is not the simplest thing. But despite it all, I continue to pursue my profession with passion and sincerity, just as I have always done."

His opponent downplayed the comments after the match.

"It's competition. Things got a little bit heated in the moment with tension," said Auger-Aliassime when asked about Monfils' behaviour during the match.

WATCH | Auger-Aliassime tops Monfils on opening day: