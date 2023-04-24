Kyrgios joins Canada's Auger-Aliassime Team World for Laver Cup in Vancouver
The final piece is in place for defending Laver Cup champion Team World, with Australia's Nick Kyrgios joining Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime and Americans Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe for the September tournament in Vancouver.
Squad aims to defend title against Europe at Sept. 22-24 event at Rogers Arena
Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev are the first players confirmed for the four-man European squad.
Kyrgios represented Team World in four of the five editions of Laver Cup but missed last year's event, where the team won its first title.
Montreal's Auger-Aliassime upset current world No. 1 Novak Djokovic as part of the winning effort for Team World in 2022.
