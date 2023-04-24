Content
Kyrgios joins Canada's Auger-Aliassime Team World for Laver Cup in Vancouver

The final piece is in place for defending Laver Cup champion Team World, with Australia's Nick Kyrgios joining Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime and Americans Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe for the September tournament in Vancouver.

Squad aims to defend title against Europe at Sept. 22-24 event at Rogers Arena

The Canadian Press ·
Two men's tennis players stand on the court in front of microphone addressing fans in the stands.
Australia's Nick Kyrgios, right, who represented Team World in four of the five editions of Laver Cup but missed last year's event, will be back for this year's tourney in Vancouver, joining Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime, left, and two Americans. (Alberto Pezzali/Associated Press/File)

The final piece is in place for defending Laver Cup champion Team World.

Australia's Nick Kyrgios will join Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime and Americans Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe for the tournament in Vancouver.

The tournament, which will see the World team take on Team Europe, is set to take place Sept. 22-24 at Rogers Arena.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev are the first players confirmed for the four-man European squad.

Kyrgios represented Team World in four of the five editions of Laver Cup but missed last year's event, where the team won its first title.

Montreal's Auger-Aliassime upset current world No. 1 Novak Djokovic as part of the winning effort for Team World in 2022.

WATCH | Team World claims 2022 Laver Cup:

Tiafoe clinches 1st-ever Laver Cup championship for Team World

7 months ago
Duration 1:34
American Frances Tiafoe beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 1-6, 7-6, 10-8 to claim the Laver Cup for Team World.
