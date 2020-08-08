4th-seeded Anett Kontaveit to play Fiona Ferro in Palermo Open final
Palermo Open is first official tour-level tennis event, for men or women, since March
Fourth-seeded Anett Kontaveit will play 53rd-ranked Fiona Ferro on Sunday for the first tour-level tennis title in five months at the Palermo Ladies Open.
Kontaveit beat top-seeded Petra Martic 6-2, 6-4, and Ferro rallied past Camila Giorgi of Italy 2-6, 6-2, 7-5, in the semifinals Saturday.
It's the first official event — for men or women — since March.
Both Kontaveit and Ferro are aiming for their second WTA titles.
WATCH | Ferro defeats Giorgi to advance to final:
Kontaveit's only previous success came on grass in Rosmalen, Netherlands, in June 2017, while Ferro raised the trophy in Lausanne, Switzerland, last year.
"It's always difficult to tell how it's going to be on court. I can feel well practiced but it might not turn out like that right away," Kontaveit said. "I feel like I'm really fit and I feel like I'm moving well. I feel confident with my groundstrokes. I'm serving well. I'm pleased it's paid off."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.