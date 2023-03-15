Auger-Aliassime refuses to lose, survives 6 match points to advance at Indian Wells

Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime overcame six match points to defeat Tommy Paul 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (6) in fourth-round action Tuesday at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif.

Auger-Aliassime, the eighth seed, advanced to the quarter-finals of the Masters-level event for the first time.

Elimination looked certain for the Canadian when Paul held for a 6-5 lead in the third set and then had triple break point in the next game.

Auger-Aliassime rallied, however, firing five straight points, including an ace to win the 12th game and send the set to a tiebreaker.

Paul took a commanding 6-3 lead in the extra session, but again Auger-Aliassime responded with five straight points to secure the victory.

WATCH | Auger-Aliassime completes incredible comeback:

Auger-Aliassme advances to Indian Wells quarterfinals with phenomenal comeback Duration 3:05 Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal fights off six match points and goes on to beat American Tommy Paul 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(6) at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif. Auger-Aliassime will face world No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the quarterfinals.

Auger-Aliassime fired 12 aces in the match, but struggled with accuracy landing 58 per cent of his first serves.

Dabrowski moves on in doubles

Ottawa Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Luisa Stefani advanced to the quarter-finals of the women's doubles draw with a 6-3, 6-4 straight-sets victory over New Zealand's Erin Routliffe and Alexa Guarachi of Chile.

The Canadian and her Brazilian teammate will move on to face the Japan's Miyu Kato and Aldila Sutjiadi of Indonesia on Friday for a spot on the semis.

Gauff rallies past Swedish qualifier Peterson

Coco Gauff rallied from a break down in the third set to beat Swedish qualifier Rebecca Peterson, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 and reach the quarters.

Down 2-4, Gauff fought her way back and saved three break points while serving at 4-all before closing out the match in the next game.

Four years ago, Peterson routed a then-14-year-old Gauff at a Challenger tournament in Michigan.

"She whopped me really bad," Gauff said on court. "I think today was really a mental thing, just staying in the match. I wasn't playing my best in some moments and I wasn't serving as well as I'd like to, but I think that my mentality kept me in."

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime celebrates a victory at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif. The Montreal native fended off six match points to move on to the quarterfinals at the event on Tuesday. (Getty Images)

The sixth-seeded American next plays No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka, who beat 16th-seeded Barbora Krejcikova, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek, of Poland, moved on with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Toronto-born Emma Raducanu, of Great Britain in a matchup of U.S. Open champions.

No. 3 Jessica Pegula lost to 15th-seed Petra Kvitova 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (11) after the American blew four match points

Sorana Cirstea took out No. 5 Caroline Garcia 6-4, 4-6, 7-5, No. 7 Maria Sakkari beat 17th-seeded Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, and No. 10 Elena Rybakina defeated Varvara Gracheva 6-3, 6-0.

Swiatek strikes ⚡️<br><br>World No.1 <a href="https://twitter.com/iga_swiatek?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@iga_swiatek</a> goes up 2-0 in her head-to-head with Raducanu. Keeps her title defense alive!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TennisParadise?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TennisParadise</a> <a href="https://t.co/wQh0Yh5r6b">pic.twitter.com/wQh0Yh5r6b</a> —@WTA

On the men's side, defending champion Taylor Fritz moved into the quarters with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Marton Fucsovics.

Carlos Alcaraz is three victories away from returning to the world's top ranking, having reached the quarterfinals.

Alcaraz, ranked No. 2, advanced when Jack Draper retired with the Spaniard leading 6-2, 2-0 after 46 minutes of play. It was Alcaraz's 101st ATP Tour victory.

No. 5 Daniil Medvedev overcame a swollen right ankle and outlasted 12th-seeded Alexander Zverev, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 7-5.

Zverev added to the drama by saving a match point and breaking for 5-5 in the final set. Medvedev broke right back and went on to win.

He next plays Spain's Alejandro Davidovch Fokina, who beat Cristian Garin 6-3, 6-4.

No. 10 Cameron Norrie, the 2021 champion, beat sixth-seeded Andrey Rublev, 6-2, 6-4. Norrie improved to 21-3 this year.

Norrie advanced to a quarterfinal against Frances Tiafoe, who beat qualifier Alejandro Tabilo, 6-4, 6-4.