Medvedev to lose world No. 1 ranking after shocking upset loss to Monfils at Indian Wells
Russian falls to 26th-seeded Frenchman in 3 sets
Russia's Daniil Medvedev crashed out of Indian Wells and lost his world number one ranking after Gael Monfils handed him a shocking 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 loss on Monday in the third round.
The Frenchman clinched the win on the sixth match point in front of an adoring California crowd with a backhand winner, letting out a roar as he set up a meeting with Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round.
"I'm quite happy right now - I'm in my zone," Monfils said. "I moved quite good and then I changed the speed quite a lot."
Anything is possible 💯<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IndianWells?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IndianWells</a> <a href="https://t.co/gWef4uFf0s">pic.twitter.com/gWef4uFf0s</a>—@BNPPARIBASOPEN
Monfils handed Medvedev the break in the ninth game of the first set with a pair of double faults and two forehand errors, as the reigning U.S. Open champion dropped just four points on his serve in the opener.
But Medvedev lost the momentum in the second set, unable to convert on five of six break point opportunities.
Overcoming obvious exhaustion, Monfils won the first four games of the final set as Medvedev was unable to set up a single break point opportunity.
It was the first time in 13 years that the 35-year-old Monfils beat the number-one ranked player in the world.
WATCH l Auger-Aliassime upset by Van De Zandschulp in 2nd round:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?