Canada's Auger-Aliassime eliminated from Indian Wells in opening match
Bublik overpowers Murray; Raducanu ousted by Martic on women's side
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime was bounced from the BNP Paribas Open on Sunday.
The ninth-ranked Auger-Aliassime was upset 6-7(4), 7-6(4), 3-6 by Botic van De Zandschulp of the Netherlands in the second round.
The match lasted three hours 15 minutes.
The 21-year-old from Montreal was on the brink of defeat multiple times in the encounter. He fought off four match points — three in the second set and one in the third.
WATCH l Auger-Aliassime upset by Van De Zandschulp at BNP Paribas Open:
But van De Zandschulp, ranked 47th in the world, made him pay on the fifth match point, coming to the net and volleying a backhand out of the Canadian's reach.
Auger-Aliassime made 59 unforced errors, eight double faults and eight aces in the match.
After winning the second-set tiebreak, Auger-Aliassime lost serve to kick off the third set and he played catch-up throughout, failing to break his opponent back.
In the marathon second set, the Canadian managed to force a tiebreak despite losing serve in the 10th game and facing three match points in the 12th.
Equally long was the first set, which lasted one hour 13 minutes and also went to a tiebreak. The tournament's ninth seed lost serve in the third game, broke the Dutch player back in the sixth before dropping a tightly contested tiebreak.
Murray knocked out by Bublik
Big-serving Alexander Bublik got revenge against Andy Murray in the second round of Indian Wells on Sunday, beating the former world number one 7-6(9) 6-3 to notch his first win over the Scot in three career meetings.
Bublik won the first set tiebreak to seize the momentum and pounded his way to the finish line as Murray was unable to convert any of his six break-point opportunities.
The Kazakhstani sealed the win with a deft drop shot on matchpoint that Murray was unable to reach.
Murray defeated Bublik in straight sets in Rotterdam in February.
In other second round action, Americans Taylor Fritz, Steve Johnson and John Isner all won in straight sets while Hubert Hurkacz of Poland needed three sets to battle past Oscar Otte of Germany at the Masters 1000 tournament.
Martic outlasts Raducanu
Petra Martic kept her composure in a seesaw battle with Emma Raducanu on Sunday to advance to the Round of 16 with a hard-fought 6-7(3) 6-4 7-5 win at Indian Wells.
Raducanu was outstanding in the first set tiebreak, spraying winners around the court, but her energy and service speed dipped in the second set as she appeared to struggle with some physical discomfort and Martic took advantage to level the contest.
Raducanu sent a forehand long on matchpoint to end the marathon, two-hour and 46-minute contest under sunny desert skies on Stadium One.
"I'm happy that I stayed calm when I was not playing so good," Martic said in an on-court interview.
"I think the match was up and down from both sides. We both had some good periods and bad ones out here, so I'm happy I was able to let that go and just focus on the next point."
WATCH l Osaka leaves Indian Wells in tears after heckling incident:
With files from Reuters
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?