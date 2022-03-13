Canada's Auger-Aliassime eliminated from Indian Wells in opening match

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime was bounced from the BNP Paribas Open on Sunday.

The ninth-ranked Auger-Aliassime was upset 6-7(4), 7-6(4), 3-6 by Botic van De Zandschulp of the Netherlands in the second round.

The match lasted three hours 15 minutes.

The 21-year-old from Montreal was on the brink of defeat multiple times in the encounter. He fought off four match points — three in the second set and one in the third.

But van De Zandschulp, ranked 47th in the world, made him pay on the fifth match point, coming to the net and volleying a backhand out of the Canadian's reach.

Auger-Aliassime made 59 unforced errors, eight double faults and eight aces in the match.

He failed to join fellow Canadians Leylah Annie Fernandez and Denis Shapovalov in the third round.

After winning the second-set tiebreak, Auger-Aliassime lost serve to kick off the third set and he played catch-up throughout, failing to break his opponent back.

In the marathon second set, the Canadian managed to force a tiebreak despite losing serve in the 10th game and facing three match points in the 12th.

Equally long was the first set, which lasted one hour 13 minutes and also went to a tiebreak. The tournament's ninth seed lost serve in the third game, broke the Dutch player back in the sixth before dropping a tightly contested tiebreak.

Murray knocked out by Bublik

Big-serving Alexander Bublik got revenge against Andy Murray in the second round of Indian Wells on Sunday, beating the former world number one 7-6(9) 6-3 to notch his first win over the Scot in three career meetings.

Bublik won the first set tiebreak to seize the momentum and pounded his way to the finish line as Murray was unable to convert any of his six break-point opportunities.

The Kazakhstani sealed the win with a deft drop shot on matchpoint that Murray was unable to reach.

Bublik stood and joined the crowd in applauding the three-time major champion, who claimed his 700th career win on Friday, as he walked off the court.

Murray defeated Bublik in straight sets in Rotterdam in February.

In other second round action, Americans Taylor Fritz, Steve Johnson and John Isner all won in straight sets while Hubert Hurkacz of Poland needed three sets to battle past Oscar Otte of Germany at the Masters 1000 tournament.

Martic outlasts Raducanu

Petra Martic kept her composure in a seesaw battle with Emma Raducanu on Sunday to advance to the Round of 16 with a hard-fought 6-7(3) 6-4 7-5 win at Indian Wells.

Raducanu was outstanding in the first set tiebreak, spraying winners around the court, but her energy and service speed dipped in the second set as she appeared to struggle with some physical discomfort and Martic took advantage to level the contest.

The 11th-seeded U.S. Open champion Raducanu bounced back in the third and was serving for the match at 5-4 but the Croatian stepped up her defence to break the British teenager.

Raducanu sent a forehand long on matchpoint to end the marathon, two-hour and 46-minute contest under sunny desert skies on Stadium One.

"I'm happy that I stayed calm when I was not playing so good," Martic said in an on-court interview.

"I think the match was up and down from both sides. We both had some good periods and bad ones out here, so I'm happy I was able to let that go and just focus on the next point."

