Ottawa's Dabrowski into 2nd round of women's doubles at Indian Wells
Fellow Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov partnering for match later Sunday
Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and Brazil's Luisa Stefani cruised through first-round play, defeating Asia Muhammad and Anna Danilina 6-1, 6-3 at the Indian Wells Masters on Sunday in California.
Dabrowski and Stefani fired one ace to two double faults and broke on five of seven opportunities in the one hour one-minute women's doubles match.
They also won 74.2 per cent of first-serve points.
Meanwhile, Muhammad of the U.S. and Kazakhstan's Danilina committed four double faults with zero aces and won just 58.1 per cent of first-serve points.
They were also only able to convert on one of their seven break point chances.
Later Sunday, Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., take on Cameron Norrie and Lucas Miedler in second-round men's doubles action.
WATCH l Auger-Aliassime tops Martinez singles play on Saturday:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?