Ottawa's Dabrowski into 2nd round of women's doubles at Indian Wells

Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and Brazil's Luisa Stefani cruised through first-round play, defeating Asia Muhammad and Anna Danilina 6-1, 6-3 at the Indian Wells Masters on Sunday in California.

Fellow Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov partnering for match later Sunday

Female tennis players returns a shot during match.
Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski, pictured, and Brazil's Luisa Stefani needed just 61 minutes to dispose Asia Muhammad and Anna Danilina 6-1, 6-3 in first-round play at the Indian Wells Masters on Sunday in California. (Kin Cheung/Associated Press)

Dabrowski and Stefani fired one ace to two double faults and broke on five of seven opportunities in the one hour one-minute women's doubles match.

They also won 74.2 per cent of first-serve points.

Meanwhile, Muhammad of the U.S. and Kazakhstan's Danilina committed four double faults with zero aces and won just 58.1 per cent of first-serve points.

They were also only able to convert on one of their seven break point chances.

Later Sunday, Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., take on Cameron Norrie and Lucas Miedler in second-round men's doubles action.

WATCH l Auger-Aliassime tops Martinez singles play on Saturday:

Montreal's Auger-Aliassime advances to Indian Wells 3rd round with straight sets victory

23 hours ago
Duration 2:15
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal defeats Spain's Pedro Martinez 7-6(5), 6-4 in the second round at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif.
