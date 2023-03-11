Auger-Aliassime, Fernandez advance to 3rd round at Indian Wells

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Leylah Fernandez are on to the next round of the Indian Wells Masters tournament.

Montrealer Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Pedro Martinez 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the round of 64 of the men's single's tournament on Saturday in Indian Wells, Calif.

Fernandez of Laval, Que., then dispatched Emma Navarro of the United States 6-2, 6-4 in the women's bracket.

Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., played American Peyton Stearns later Saturday in the women's singles tournament.

Auger-Aliassime rallied despite being down a break in the first set.

He smashed 10 aces to Martinez's none, but went two for 17 on break points.

Auger-Aliassime claimed the only break of the second set in the ninth game for a hard-earned victory in his first tour-level meeting with Martinez.

The eighth-seeded Auger-Aliassime will face Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo or American wild card Jack Sock in the next round.

Fernandez had two aces to Navarro's none, winning five of 12 break points to the American's two of four.

Fernandez will face the winner of a match between France's Caroline Garcia and Hungary's Dalma Galfi.

Raducanu also through

Emma Raducanu knocked out Polish 20th seed Magda Linette 7-6(3) 6-2 to notch her biggest win since triumphing at the U.S. Open in 2021.

The 20-year-old Briton fell into a 4-1 first set hole but rallied from there, dictating points with her forehand to push Linette deep into the court.

She sealed the win by whipping a forehand winner down the line to bring the fans to their feet on a warm and windy day in the Southern California desert.

The win marked Raducanu's first back-to-back victories since September and is a hopeful sign that she may be moving beyond the multiple health issues that have beset her of late.

Elsewhere, Czech Karolina Muchova scored an impressive 7-6(1) 6-3 win in her tournament debut over two-time champion Victoria Azarenka of Belarus and Czech Marketa Vondrousova crushed her compatriot, the 28th-seeded Marie Bouzkova, 6-1 6-1.

On the men's side, Italian 11th seed Jannik Sinner beat Frenchman Richard Gasquet 6-3 7-6(2) and Jack Draper won an all-British battle against 24th seed Dan Evans 6-4 6-2.

