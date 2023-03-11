Shapovalov falls in straight sets to Humbert in 2nd round at Indian Wells
Australia's Jordan Thompson upsets world No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas
Ugo Humbert had to work for more than two-and-a-half hours to get the job done, but the athlete from Metz, France wasn't complaining after bouncing Canadian Denis Shapovalov in straight sets at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday night in Indian Wells, Calif.
Humbert defeated Shapovalov 7-5, 6-4 in the round of 64 men's singles at Stadium 4.
Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., had six aces, 13 double faults and 29 unforced errors.
Humbert had five aces, three double faults and only 12 unforced errors.
WATCH | Humbert defeats Shapovalov in straight sets:
Thompson takes down Tsitsipas
Earlier on Friday, Stefanos Tsitsipas was beaten 7-6 (0), 4-6, 7-6 (5) by Aussie Jordan Thompson in second-round play.
The second-seeded Tsitsipas had his shoulder taped and the injury appeared to affect his backhand.
Jordan took advantage and attacked the Greek's backhand while charging in on short balls to earn his second career win over a top-10 player.
He polished off Tsitsipas, the Australian Open runner-up, in two hours, 37 minutes.
No. 3 seed Casper Ruud cruised past Diego Schwartzman 6-2, 6-3. Ruud raced to a 4-1 lead in the first set and won the only break point on his serve with a forehand that clipped the line.
A handful of seeded men fell. Jason Kubler moved on when No. 21 Grigor Dimitrov retired trailing 2-6, 7-6 (5), 3-0. No. 22 Roberto Bautista Agut lost to Emil Ruusuvuori, 7-6 (5), 6-2. Ilya Ivashka advanced when No. 28 Botic Van de Zandschulp had to retire trailing 7-5, 3-2. No. 29 Yoshihito Nishioka fell to qualifier Cristian Garin, 6-4, 6-0.
In women's play, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka defeated Evgeniya Rodina, 6-2, 6-0.
No. 9 Belinda Bencic lost to Jil Teichmann, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, and No. 29 Donna Vekic was beaten by Lesia Tsurenko, 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 11 Veronika Kudermetova defeated Anna Blinkova, 6-3, 6-4. Sixteenth-seeded Barbora Krejcikova beat Dayana Yastremska, 6-1, 6-2. No. 24 Jelena Ostapenko got by Aliaksandra Sasnovich, 7-5, 3-6, 6-2.
Rebecca Peterson moved on when No. 22 Zhang Shuai retired at 3-0 in the first set.
With files from The Associated Press
