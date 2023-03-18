Medvedev tops Tiafoe to move into Indian Wells final with 19th straight victory
Alcaraz, Sinner to play later Saturday in other men's semifinal match
Daniil Medvedev defeated Frances Tiafoe 7-5, 7-6 (4) on Saturday in Indian Wells, California, for his 19th consecutive match victory of the year and a berth in the BNP Paribas Open final.
Medvedev will play for the title Sunday against the winner of the other semifinal between top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz or No. 11 seed Jannik Sinner.
8th match point is the charm 😉<br><br>Off to the final 👉 <a href="https://twitter.com/DaniilMedwed?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DaniilMedwed</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TennisParadise?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TennisParadise</a> <a href="https://t.co/vSsbicjnep">pic.twitter.com/vSsbicjnep</a>—@BNPPARIBASOPEN
Medvedev, the fifth seed, has dominated Tiafoe, winning all five of their career meetings, including 12 of 13 sets in the process.
Medvedev's winning streak dates to his title run in Rotterdam in February. He then won tournaments in Doha and Dubai. Now, the 2021 U.S. Open champion and former world No. 1 is in position to add another one.
Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova won the women's doubles title with a 6-1, 6-7 (3), 10-7 victory over Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil and Laura Siegemund of Germany.
The Czech duo improved to 11-0 this year, having won the Australian Open championship in January. They split $436,730 US in prize money.
