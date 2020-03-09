Indian Wells postponed due to coronavirus

The BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, set to begin this week, has been postponed after a case of coronavirus was confirmed in the Coachella Valley.

The Riverside County Public Health Department declared a public health emergency Sunday for the desert cities located 110 miles east of Los Angeles, including Indian Wells where the combined ATP and WTA tours were to play the two-week tournament starting Wednesday.

Tournament director Tommy Haas said organizers are prepared to play the event on different dates and will explore options. The decision to postpone was based on the guidance of medical professionals, the Centers for Disease Control and state of California officials.