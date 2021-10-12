Canada's Leylah Fernandez ousted from Indian Wells after grueling 4th-round loss

Canada's rising tennis star Leylah Fernandez has been eliminated at Indian Wells.

The 19-year-old from Laval, Que., lost to American Shelby Rogers, 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 in the round of 16 of the BNP Paribas Open on Tuesday.

Fernandez showed plenty of fight, saving match point at 5-6 in the third, before ultimately falling short in a final set that lasted 83 minutes.

It's a career-best result at the WTA 1000 level for Fernandez, who won her first WTA title in March at the Monterrey Open and was a finalist at the U.S. Open in September.

WATCH | Fernandez falls at Indian Wells:

Rogers rallies to oust Fernandez from Indian Wells round of 16 3:00 American Shelby Rogers beat Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., 2-6, 6-1, 7-6(4) to advance to the quarter-finals at Indian Wells. 3:00

Canadian teammate Bianca Andreescu was eliminated in the third round of women's singles on Monday, while Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime also made early exits.

Rogers, who turns 29 on Wednesday, gave herself an early birthday present reaching the last eight where she will take on Latvian 24th seed Jelena Ostapenko.

"That was an incredible match," said Rogers. "She [Fernandez] has had such an incredible season and she's such a sweet girl, I've gotten to know her a little bit. It was really about who was dictating the points today, who could get control of the points first.

"When she gets a good look at a ball it's very tough, her forehand was incredible today."

Fernandez is set to return to the court at 9 p.m. ET for her quarter-finals doubles match alongside American Coco Gauff. They'll face the second-seeded duo of Elise Mertens and Hsieh Su-wei.

WATCH | Andreescu eliminated in 3rd round:

Bianca Andreescu falls in 3rd round at Indian Wells 3:20 Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., was unable to defend her title at Indian Wells as she dropped her 3rd round match to Anett Kontaveit of Estonia 7-6(5), 6-3. 3:20

Upsets dominated throughout the tournament on Tuesday, with three top-five seeds getting dismissed in straight sets.

No. 2 Iga Swiatek, the highest remaining women's seed, lost to No. 24 Jelena Ostapenko 6-4, 6-3. Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova was upset a day earlier, when she lost to Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 7-5.

American Jessica Pegula routed No. 5 Elina Svitolina 6-1, 6-1.

On the men's side, American Taylor Fritz beat No. 5 Matteo Berretini 6-4, 6-3. Karen Khachanov defeated No. 12 Pablo Carreno Busta 6-0, 6-4.

No. 6 Casper Ruud survived the onslaught of upsets, outlasting Lloyd Harris 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4.

Jannik Sinner advanced via walkover against American John Isner.