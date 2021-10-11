Andreescu falls short in repeat bid with 3rd round loss at Indian Wells
Canada's Denis Shapovalov to compete in singles and doubles action later Monday
Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up short in her bid to repeat as champion at the BNP Paribas Open with a third round 7-6 (5), 6-3 loss to Estonia's Anett Kontaveit on Monday in Indian Wells, Cali.
After dropping the first set, the 21-year-old Andreescu went up 3-1 in the second set aiming for a chance at pushing the match to a third set.
Unfortunately for her, Kontaveit had seen enough by that point, winning the next five games to close out the victory and advance to the round of 16.
The loss is Andreescu's first at the tournament in nine matches.
WATCH | Andreescu suffers 3rd round loss at Indian Wells:
Andreescu, of Mississauga, Ont., won the tournament in 2019, with the tournament having been cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kontaveit has been playing excellent, winning 15 of her last 16 matches and capturing two titles.
Fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov is set to compete in singles and doubles action later Monday.
In singles, he will take on Aslan Karatsev in the third round. On the other hand, he will team up with Rohan Bopanna to take on Alexander Zverev and Jan-Lennard Struff in doubles competition.
With files from The Canadian Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?