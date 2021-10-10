Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime ousted in 2nd round at Indian Wells

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime has been eliminated from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Cali., losing 4-6, 2-6 to Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain on Sunday.

Auger-Aliassime, the No. 7 seed, struggled with his serve throughout the match, hitting seven aces but suffering seven double faults, too.

The 21-year-old Montreal native saved five-of-nine break points in the second-round loss.

Ramos-Vinolas, 33, won 83 per cent of his first serve points and 73 per cent of his total service points.

The pair had met twice before, with Auger-Aliassime — ranked 11th in the world — winning both matches in 2019.

Later on Sunday, fellow Canadian Leylah Fernandez was set to face No. 9 seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia.

In doubles action, Sharon Finchman of Toronto, Ont., and partner Giuliana Olmos of Mexico were defeated by their opponents in the round of 16.

Sabrina Santamaria of the United States and Japan's Makoto Ninomiya ousted the duo in a 4-6, 2-6 match.