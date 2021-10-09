Canada's Leylah Fernandez rolls to victory in 1st match since U.S. Open
19-year-old advances to Indian Wells 3rd round with 6-2, 6-3 win over France's Cornet
Canadian Leylah Fernandez is picking up right where she left off.
The 19-year-old, playing in her first tournament since a stunning run to the U.S. Open final in September, defeated France's Alizé Cornet 6-2, 6-3 in her opening match at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., on Friday.
Montreal's Fernandez will next play Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the third round.
"I'm very happy with the way I played. I trained very hard after that final, just wanting to be back here in my first Indian Wells," Fernandez said in her post-match on-court interview.
WATCH | Fernandez cruises into 3rd round:
Though the wily 31-year-old Frenchwoman fought back to win two straight games, Fernandez closed out the set by breaking Cornet. Cornet, who played with wrap on her right leg, met with a trainer in between sets and took a three-minute medical timeout before returning with matching wrap on her left leg.
Cornet kept things closer to begin the second set, but Fernandez eventually pulled away, winning the final three games to seal the victory.
On Thursday, Fernandez teamed with 17-year-old American Coco Gauff for a 6-1, 6-1 doubles win in the Round of 32 over Romania's Irina Camelia-Begu and Czechia's Renata Vorácová.
Four other Canadians are competing in California.
Ninth-seeded Denis Shapovalov plays 68th-ranked compatriot Vasek Pospisil in the second round on Saturday after the latter came back to defeat American J.J. Wolf in the Round of 128.
Felix Auger-Aliassime, seeded seventh, awaits Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the second round on Sunday.
WATCH | Previewing the Canadians at Indian Wells:
Meanwhile, reigning Indian Wells champion Bianca Andreescu is also automatically through to the Round of 64, where she'll face American Alison Riske.
The tournament, a joint ATP and WTA 1000-point event, carries a total prize pool of around $17 million US.
Earlier, Raducanu came down to earth in her first tournament since the U.S. Open, losing in straight sets to Aliaksandra Sasnovich.
Raducanu, who was born in Toronto, lost 6-2, 6-4 in the second round, ending her 10-match winning streak that began in New York. She received a wild-card into the combined ATP and WTA tournament in the Southern California desert.
Former world No. 1 Andy Murray beat Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 6-2 in his first match as a wild-card. Murray fired five aces and connected on 82 per cent of his first serves against the French lefty-hander. Murray converted three of six break points; Mannarino failed in his lone chance to break.
With files from The Associated Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?