Felix Auger-Aliassime cruises through 1st round at Indian Wells
Defeats Britain's Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-2
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime has advanced to the second round of the BNP Paribas Open.
The 18-year-old from Montreal crushed Cameron Norrie of Britain 6-3, 6-2 in the first match on centre court on Thursday at the ATP Tour Masters 1000 event.
Auger-Aliassime, ranked 58th in the world, had 20 winners — 12 more than the 48th-ranked Norrie.
The Canadian got 80 per cent of his first serves in and had the same percentage for first-serve points, well above Norrie's 59 per-cent success rate on the latter stat.
WATCH | Highlights of Auger-Aliassime's win:
Auger-Aliassime converted on all three of his break-point opportunities and won all his service games.
The result continues an impressive stretch for Auger-Aliassime, who moved well inside the top 100 for the first time in his career after making the final and quarter-finals, respectively, in his past two events on clay in Brazil.
