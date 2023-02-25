Top-ranked Swiatek stopped in Dubai final by Barbora Krejcikova

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek was upset by Barbora Krejcikova 6-4, 6-2 in the final of the Dubai Championships on Saturday.

Krejcikova closed the tournament by beating the top three players in the WTA rankings: No. 3 Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals, then Swiatek. No. 8 Daria Kasaktina was also overcome in the second round.

The Czech is the fifth woman in the Open era to beat the world's top three at the same event.

Krejcikova dominated the final, breaking Swiatek five times. The Pole earned two breaks back in the first set, but Krejcikova then played out a love break and held to love for the set.

[SIMILARR]

In the second, she broke for 2-1 and 5-2 and easily held serve to win her sixth singles title.

Her previous title was in October, when she beat Swiatek for the first time in the Ostrava final.

Medvedev wins 17th singles title

Daniil Medvedev won the Qatar Open on debut when he defeated Andy Murray 6-4, 6-4 in a final matchup of former No. 1s on Saturday in Doha.

Medvedev converted fast starts in each set. He reached 4-1 in the first and 3-1 in the second.

Murray fought but was too far back, and Medvedev won his 17th singles title.

"Sometimes we were playing bad, then suddenly both of us were playing amazing," Medvedev said. "I'm happy to win."

Medvedev also won in Rotterdam last weekend and his winning streak is nine matches.