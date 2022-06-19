Hurkacz in top form for Wimbledon, makes quick work of Medvedev in Halle Open final

Hubert Hurkacz upset top-ranked Daniil Medvedev on Sunday to win the Halle Open and underline his credentials as a contender for Wimbledon two years running.

The big-serving Polish player needed just 64 minutes to beat Medvedev 6-1, 6-4 in Germany for his first grass-court title.

Hurkacz was a semifinalist at Wimbledon last year and seems on form again after a Halle tournament run in which he also beat defending champion Ugo Humbert, U.S. Open semifinalist Felix Auger-Aliassime and the in-form Australian Nick Kyrgios.

He's one of just seven men's players in the Open era to win all their first five singles finals, the ATP Tour said.

Medvedev has now lost back-to-back finals on grass after being stunned by then-205th-ranked Tim van Rijthoven last week in 's-Hertogenbosch.

Medvedev, who can't play Wimbledon this year because the All England Club has barred players from Russia and its ally Belarus, is now 13-12 in tour singles finals but 0-5 since winning his first Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open in September.

Berrettini retains Queen's title

Matteo Berrettini looks in prime shape for another deep run at Wimbledon.

The second-seeded Italian retained his grass-court Queen's Club title by beating Filip Krajinovic 7-5, 6-4 in the final on Sunday in London. It backed up his title triumph in Stuttgart last week, which also was on grass.

Wimbledon starts June 27 and Berrettini is heading to the All England Club having won 20 of his last 21 matches on grass, his only loss coming against Novak Djokovic in four sets in last year's Wimbledon final.

Krajinovic was a surprise finalist in west London, having never won a match on grass at ATP level before this week, and the 30-year-old Serb usually tries to skip grass-court events if he can.

His serve wasn't big enough to threaten the tall and imposing Berrettini, who only gave up two break points and sent down 14 aces -- more than double that of Krajinovic. The last of those came on match point, after which he smashed a ball high into the sky and jumped the advertising hoardings to celebrate with his team and then his father on Father's Day.

Berrettini joined Lleyton Hewitt, Andy Roddick, Andy Murray, Marin Cilic and Feliciano Lopez in being a multiple title winner at Queen's since the turn of the century. He has won every match since returning to action in Stuttgart after three months out with a hand injury.

Krajinovic lost his fifth straight ATP final, with two of them now coming against Berrettini.

Jabeur wins Berlin Open

Ons Jabeur won the Berlin Open on Sunday. In the moment, it didn't matter to her at all.

Jabeur was leading 6-3, 2-1 when Belinda Bencic signaLled she couldn't continue in the final after hurting her left ankle in a fall in the first set. Jabeur gave Bencic words of comfort at the net, then hurriedly prepared a cooler with ice for the Swiss player to rest her injured ankle.

"I told her, 'Forget about it, forget about today.' The most important thing for me is that she's OK," Jabeur said.

Jabeur moves to 3-5 in career finals, almost a year to the day since the Tunisian won the Birmingham Classic and became the first Arab woman to lift a WTA singles title. Since then, she has surged up the rankings to become a fixture in the top five and won a notable victory at the Madrid Open last month. Her flag-waving Tunisian fans have been a fixture in Berlin all week and were in full voice Sunday.

Bencic started the match slowly, possibly due to fatigue from her grueling run of four three-set matches this week, but was soon firmly in the contest. She slipped and hurt her ankle chasing a wide serve while at deuce with Jabeur leading 5-3 in the first set. It was in a hard-fought game with four break points for Bencic.

Jabeur served out the first set before Bencic, last year's Olympic gold medalist, tried to play on in the second. She was in clear discomfort when serving and retired after Jabeur broke in the third game.

"You deserve this title and I really don't want to take this moment away from you," Bencic told Jabeur.