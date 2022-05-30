Holger Rune ousts Tsitsipas at French Open, reaching 1st major quarter-final

Danish teenager Holger Rune has eliminated 2021 French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach his first major quarter-final in his Roland Garros debut.

The 40th-ranked Rune beat fourth-seeded Tsitsipas 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 at Court Philippe Chatrier on Monday.

Tsitsipas is the first member of the top eight seeds to leave the men's bracket.

Rune never had won a Grand Slam match until last week, going 0-2 in previous appearances at the sport's top four events.

WATCH | Rune roars back to take 4th and final set:

Danish teen Holger Rune upsets 2021 French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas Duration 1:31 Denmark's Holger Rune upset fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to become the first man from Denmark to reach the quarter-finals at Roland Garros.

But the hard-hitting 19-year-old now joins sixth-seeded Carlos Alcaraz to make this the first Slam tournament with two teenagers in the men's quarter-finals since Hendrik Dreekmann and Andrei Medvedev at the 1994 French Open.

Rune had a bit of trouble closing things out against Tsitsipas after going up 5-2 in the fourth set. Rune dropped nine points in a row and his lead narrowed to 5-4. Then he needed to save three break points before serving out the biggest victory of his career.

Rune will play No. 8 seed Casper Ruud of Norway for a semifinal berth.

Ruud makes Norwegian tennis history

Ruud has reached the first Grand Slam quarter-final of his career by beating Hubert Hurkacz 6-2, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 at Roland Garros.

The eighth-seeded Ruud is the first man from Norway to get to the round of eight at the French Open.

The 12th-seeded Hurkacz was a semifinalist at Wimbledon last year. He had lost in the first round of the French Open in three consecutive appearances.

Elsewhere, Rafael Nadal didn't get his preference on the timing of his blockbuster quarter-final match against top-ranked Novak Djokovic at the French Open.

Nadal, Djokovic under the lights

The 13-time champion at Roland Garros wanted a day match Tuesday to avoid the slightly slower conditions on the clay courts at night. But organizers have made it the marquee night match on Day 10, scheduled to start at 8:45 p.m., after negotiating with rights-holding broadcasters to ensure all viewers in France can watch coverage of the match for free.

Nadal got through a five-set win over Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round on Sunday to set up a record 59th matchup against Djokovic.

WATCH | Nadal outlasts Auger-Aliassime in thriller:

Nadal battles past Auger-Aliassime at French Open Duration 2:52 Rafael Nadal had to fight for a five-set victory over Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime and will now face Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals.

He has an overall win-loss record of 109-3 at Roland Garros. Two of those three losses in Paris came against Djokovic, including in last year's semifinals.

Nadal won the Australian Open in January for a record 21st men's Grand Slam title, breaking a tie with Djokovic and Roger Federer. Djokovic missed the tournament after being deported from Australia because he wasn't vaccinated against COVID-19.

Pegula 3rd U.S. woman in quarters

Jessica Pegula has made it to the French Open quarter-finals for the first time by coming back to beat Irina-Camelia Begu 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Pegula joins two other American women in the quarter-finals in Paris, with Coco Gauff and Sloane Stephens facing each other on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Pegula is seeded 11th at Roland Garros. Her two previous runs to the round of eight at Grand Slam tournaments came at the Australian Open -- this January and last year.

Pegula arrived in Paris with a 2-3 career record at the clay-court major, with one third-round appearance.

She needed 10 match points to close out her first-round victory and eight in the second round last week.

WATCH | Fernandez advances to French Open quarter-finals

19-year-old Fernandez advances to quarters at French Open Duration 2:17 Canadian Leylah Fernandez defeated American Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals in Paris for the first time in her career.

Rublev reaches quarters when Sinner stops

Andrey Rublev is into the French Open quarter-finals for the second time in three years after his fourth-round opponent, 11th-seeded Jannik Sinner, stopped playing because of a problem with his left leg.

The seventh-seeded Rublev was leading 1-6, 6-4, 2-0 when Sinner retired, grimacing as he walked off the court.

Sinner's leg was treated by a trainer during his previous match and then again Monday.

Rublev has lost a set in every match he has played this year at Roland Garros on the way to his fifth career Grand Slam quarter-final. That will come against either reigning U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev or 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic.