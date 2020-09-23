Canada's Auger-Aliassime out at Hamburg Open after loss to Bublik

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of the Hamburg Open clay-court tennis tournament.

Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik downed the 20-year-old from Montreal 6-4, 6-2 in a second-round match on Wednesday.

Bublik broke Auger-Aliassime four times on eight opportunities, while saving five of the six break points he faced.

Auger-Aliassime struggled with his service game, landing 57 per cent of his first serves and winning just 50 per cent of first serve points and 54 per cent of second serve points.

WATCH | Auger-Aliassime eliminated from Hamburg tourney:

Lucky loser Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan eliminated Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 6-2 in the round of 16 at the Hamburg Open. 1:33

He also had four double faults, while Bublik didn't commit any.

Auger-Aliassime is the 20th seed for the upcoming men's singles competition at the French Open.

Canadians vying for spots in French Open

Steven Diez of Toronto won his French Open qualifying match against American Christopher Eubanks on Wednesday, 6-2, 7-6.

The 29-year-old will face Enzo Couacaud of France in the next round of qualifying on Thursday and is one win away from reaching the main draw.

Brayden Schnur, 25, of Pickering, Ont., was also attempting to reach the main draw, but fell to American Sebastian Korda 6-4, 6-4 later Wednesday.

Peter Polansky of Thornhill, Ont., the other Canadian in the men's qualifying draw, lost his first-round match Tuesday.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., Auger-Aliassime and Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil are already in the men's main draw.