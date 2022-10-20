Canada's Auger-Aliassime tops Guinard to advance to European Open quarter-finals
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime booked his berth in the quarter-finals of the European Open with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Manuel Guinard of France on Thursday.
Auger-Aliassime will meet Great Britain's Daniel Evans in Friday's quarter-finals. The fifth-seeded Evans beat Frenchman Constant Lestienne 6-2, 6-1 in the round of 16.
Meanwhile, fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., will face Australia's Alex de Minaur on Friday in the quarter-finals of the Stockholm Open.
Shapovalov won his first and only ATP Tour title in Stockholm in 2019.
Andreescu eliminated from Guadalajara Open
Canada's Bianca Andreescu was eliminated from the Guadalajara Open on Thursday, after a 6-4, 6-4 loss to American Jessica Pegula in the round of 16 on Thursday.
Eugenie Bouchard and Rebecca Marino were ousted in the second round, while Leylah Fernandez exited with a first-round loss on Monday.
