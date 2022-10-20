Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Canada's Auger-Aliassime tops Guinard to advance to European Open quarter-finals

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime booked his berth in the quarter-finals of the European Open with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Manuel Guinard of France on Thursday. Elsewhere, fellow Canadian Bianca Andreescu was eliminated from the Guadalajara Open after falling to Jessica Pegula of the United States.

Canada's Auger-Aliassime reacts during a victory over Manuel Guinard of France on Thursday to advance to the quarter-finals of the European Open. (@EuroTennisOpen/Twitter)

The second-seeded Montreal native is coming off a victory at the Firenze Open, where he captured his second ATP Tour trophy.

Auger-Aliassime will meet Great Britain's Daniel Evans in Friday's quarter-finals. The fifth-seeded Evans beat Frenchman Constant Lestienne 6-2, 6-1 in the round of 16.

Meanwhile, fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., will face Australia's Alex de Minaur on Friday in the quarter-finals of the Stockholm Open.

Shapovalov won his first and only ATP Tour title in Stockholm in 2019.

Canada's Bianca Andreescu was eliminated from the Guadalajara Open on Thursday, after a 6-4, 6-4 loss to American Jessica Pegula in the round of 16 on Thursday.

Eugenie Bouchard and Rebecca Marino were ousted in the second round, while Leylah Fernandez exited with a first-round loss on Monday.

