Canada's Auger-Aliassime tops Guinard to advance to European Open quarter-finals

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime booked his berth in the quarter-finals of the European Open with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Manuel Guinard of France on Thursday.

The second-seeded Montreal native is coming off a victory at the Firenze Open, where he captured his second ATP Tour trophy.

Auger-Aliassime will meet Great Britain's Daniel Evans in Friday's quarter-finals. The fifth-seeded Evans beat Frenchman Constant Lestienne 6-2, 6-1 in the round of 16.

WATCH | Auger-Aliassime keeps on winning:

Meanwhile, fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., will face Australia's Alex de Minaur on Friday in the quarter-finals of the Stockholm Open.

Shapovalov won his first and only ATP Tour title in Stockholm in 2019.

Andreescu eliminated from Guadalajara Open

Canada's Bianca Andreescu was eliminated from the Guadalajara Open on Thursday, after a 6-4, 6-4 loss to American Jessica Pegula in the round of 16 on Thursday.

WATCH | Andreescu ousted in round of 16:

The elimination of the Mississauga, Ont., native leave no Canadians in women's singles.

Eugenie Bouchard and Rebecca Marino were ousted in the second round, while Leylah Fernandez exited with a first-round loss on Monday.