Canada's Bouchard shows some flash in 1st-round win at Guadalajara Open
Montreal native tops American Kayla Day 7-5, 6-3
Canada's Eugenie Bouchard advanced to the second round of the WTA 1000 Guadalajara Open by knocking off American Kayla Day 7-5, 6-3 on Tuesday.
The 28-year-old Montreal native showed some impressive flash on the court as she fired two aces and saved 50 per cent of Day's break point chances in the one hour, 26-minute match.
WATCH l Canada's Bouchard defeats Day in straight sets:
Bouchard, who set the tennis world on fire in 2014 when she reached the Wimbledon final, and semifinals at the French Open and Australian Open, was also strong on return against the powerful serve and hitting of her 23-year-old opponent, who had five aces and won 68 per cent of her points on first serve.
Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., was scheduled to play 16th-seeded Petra Kvitova of Czechia in the second round.
Vancouver's Rebecca Marino will square off with sixth seed Caroline Garcia of France later Tuesday.
