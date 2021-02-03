Skip to Main Content
Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski falls in rare singles match at Grampians Trophy

Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski was ousted in straight sets on Wednesday at the Grampians Trophy by Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine.

493rd-ranked Canadian goes down in straight sets to Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk

The Canadian Press
Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski plays a backhand during her straight-sets loss against Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in the first round of the Grampians Trophy on Tuesday. (Jonathan DiMaggio/Getty Images)

The 18-year-old Kostyuk, No. 78 in the world rankings, took the first-round matchup in Melbourne 6-0, 6-3 in just 57 minutes.

The 28-year-old Dabrowski, No. 493 in the world, was competing in a rare women's singles match at the Australian Open tune-up tournament for players coming out of hard quarantine following COVID-19 exposure on charter flights to Australia.

She last played a singles event Sept. 14 in Rome, falling in qualifying at the Italian Open.

The Ottawa native — and No. 10 in the world doubles rankings — has nine doubles titles in her career, including the 2018 Australian Open mixed crown alongside Mate Pavic of Croatia.

Canadian Leylah Annie Fernandez was scheduled to play American Sloane Stephens later Wednesday at the Grampians Trophy.

Canada's Bianca Andreescu was expected to return to the court at this week's tournament, but withdrew on Tuesday and will instead return to action at the Australian Open.

The Australian Open is scheduled to start Feb. 8.





