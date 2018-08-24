Genie Bouchard battles way into U.S. Open main draw
Felix Auger-Aliassime plays later Friday; Abande out, Polansky hopes for luck again
Eugenie Bouchard earned a spot in the women's main draw at the U.S. Open with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Jamie Loeb in the final round of the qualifying tournament on Friday.
Bouchard, from Westmount Que., dropped just seven games over three qualifying matches to clinch a sixth consecutive main draw appearance at the final Grand Slam of the season.
She was in control early against her American opponent on Friday, converting three of her four break point opportunities while scoring 31 points to Loeb's 18.
Bouchard broke Loeb twice more in the second set while not facing any break points herself to complete the comfortable victory.
Polansky hopes to be 'lucky loser'
In men's qualifying, American Donald Young beat Peter Polansky of Thornhill, Ont., 7-5, 1-6, 6-3.
Despite the loss, Polansky can still advance to the main draw as a lucky loser after Pablo Cuevas withdrew, opening up a spot in the main draw.
If Polansky gets selected for the spot, he would complete a "lucky loser" calendar slam. He was a lucky loser at 2018's three previous Grand Slam tournaments.
Meanwhile, Francoise Abanda of Montreal lost 6-4, 6-2 to Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic in the final round of qualifying on Friday.
Felix Auger-Aliassime, also of Montreal, played in his final qualifying match later Friday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.