Canada's Galarneau, Sebov advance to 2nd round of qualifying for Australian Open
6 Canadians already on main draw for 1st Grand Slam of 2023
Canada's Alexis Galarneau and Katherine Sebov earned first-round qualifying wins Tuesday at the Australian Open.
Galarneau, from Laval, Que., defeated Britain's Ryan Peniston 7-6 (5), 6-2. Sebov, from Toronto, upset Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic — the No. 2 seed in the women's qualifying draw — 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.
Qualifying play continues through the week ahead of the main draw opener on Monday.
Six Canadian players are on the main draw singles entry list for the first Grand Slam of the season.
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Vasek Pospisil, a native of Vernon, B.C., are entered in the men's draw. The women's draw includes Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., and Vancouver's Rebecca Marino.
Carol Zhao of Richmond Hill, Ont., was scheduled to play her second-round qualifying match on Wednesday against 17th-seeded Clara Burel of France.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?