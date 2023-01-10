Content
Canada's Galarneau, Sebov advance to 2nd round of qualifying for Australian Open

Alexis Galarneau and Katherine Sebov earned first-round qualifying wins Tuesday at the Australian Open. Galarneau defeated Britain's Ryan Peniston 7-6 (5), 6-2. Sebov upset Linda Noskova of Czechia 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

6 Canadians already on main draw for 1st Grand Slam of 2023

Tennis player lunges for forehand shot.
Alexis Galarneau is ranked 206th in the ATP. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

Canada's Alexis Galarneau and Katherine Sebov earned first-round qualifying wins Tuesday at the Australian Open.

Galarneau, from Laval, Que., defeated Britain's Ryan Peniston 7-6 (5), 6-2. Sebov, from Toronto, upset Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic — the No. 2 seed in the women's qualifying draw — 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Qualifying play continues through the week ahead of the main draw opener on Monday.

Six Canadian players are on the main draw singles entry list for the first Grand Slam of the season.

Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Vasek Pospisil, a native of Vernon, B.C., are entered in the men's draw. The women's draw includes Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., and Vancouver's Rebecca Marino.

Carol Zhao of Richmond Hill, Ont., was scheduled to play her second-round qualifying match on Wednesday against 17th-seeded Clara Burel of France.

