Canada's Dabrowski, partner Routliffe lose in women's doubles final at Guadalajara Open

Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Erin Routliffe of New Zealand lost 3-6, 6-2, 10-4 to first-seeded Storm Hunter of Australia and Belgium's Elise Mertens in the Guadalajara Open women's doubles final on Saturday.

The Canadian Press ·
Two female tennis players are seen posing with a trophy.
Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski, right, and New Zealand's Erin Routliffe, who was born in Auckland but grew up in Ontario and previously represented Canada, settled for the second place in the Guadalajara Open on Saturday. (Henry Romero/Reuters)

Dabrowski and Routliffe, who was born in Auckland but grew up in Ontario and previously represented Canada, were the tournament's third seed after winning the U.S. Open together earlier this month.

The duo had seven double faults and was broken three times in the loss, which snapped a nine-match winning streak.

Dabrowski and Routliffe had a better success rate than their opponents of first serve, edging them 71 per cent to 66.

But the pair struggled on second serve, winning just 33 per cent of the points.

Hunter and Mertens, meanwhile, won 73 per cent of their points on second serve.

