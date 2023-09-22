Content
Tennis

Canada's Dabrowski, partner Routliffe reach women's doubles final at Guadalajara Open

Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Erin Routliffe of New Zealand advanced to the women's doubles final of the Guadalajara Open with a 6-2, 7-6 (4) win over Mayar Sharif of Egypt and Jasmine Paolini of Italy on Friday in Zapopan, Mexico.

Hunter and Mertens will face Dolehide and Muhammad in Friday's other semifinal

The Canadian Press ·
A women's doubles tennis duo give each other a high five in celebration on the court during a match.
Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski, left, celebrates a point with New Zealand's Erin Routliffe during their win over Egypt's Mayar Sherif and Italy's Jasmine Paolini on Friday in the women's doubles semifinals at the Guadalajara Open in Zapopan, Mexico. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Dabrowski and Routliffe, who was born in Auckland but grew up in Ontario and previously represented Canada, extended their winning streak to nine matches as they continue to build on the U.S. Open title they won earlier this month.

The pair now has a chance to add a WTA 1000 doubles title to their Grand Slam triumph when they face the winner of a match between top seeds Storm Hunter of Australia and Elise Mertens of Belgium and American duo Caroline Dolehide and Asia Muhammad in the final.

