Dabrowski, partner into Ostrava final after Czech player withdraws due to illness
Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Brazilian partner Luisa Stefani advanced to the women's doubles final of the Ostrava Open when the Czech pairing of Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova walked over on Saturday.
Canadian-Brazilian tandem to face either Mertens/Sabalenka or Flipkens/Schuurs
Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Brazilian partner Luisa Stefani have advanced to the women's doubles final of the Ostrava Open on Saturday.
Dabrowski and Stefani moved to the final of the Premier Level hardcourt tournament in the Czech Republic when the Czech pairing of Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova walked over.
They'll face the winners of the other semifinal between Belgium's Elise Mertens and Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka and Belgium's Kirsten Flipkens and Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands.
That match goes later Saturday afternoon.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.