Gabriela Dabrowski's delayed doubles final ends in 66-minute loss
The fourth-seeded team of Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Xu Yifan of China were defeated by No. 3 Hsieh Su-Wei and Barbora Strycova in the women's doubles final at Wimbledon on Sunday.
Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski came up just short in her quest for a Wimbledon title.
The fourth-seeded team of Dabrowski and Xu Yifan of China were defeated by No. 3 seeds Hsieh Su-Wei and Barbora Strycova in the women's doubles final on Sunday.
Su-Wei and Strycova needed only one hour six minutes to win the match 6-2, 6-4.
It was the first women's doubles appearance in a Grand Slam final for Dabrowski and Xu.
The women's doubles final was postponed on Saturday because the men's doubles final stretched to a fifth set.
The 27-year-old Dabrowski has won two Grand Slam titles in mixed doubles.
Earlier Sunday, Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer in a five-set thriller for his fifth Wimbledon's men's title.
