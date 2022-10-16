Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Tennis·New

Canada's Dabrowski, partner Olmos fall to Pegula, Gauff in women's doubles final at San Diego Open

Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Guiliana Olmos fell 6-1, 5-7, 4-10 in the women's doubles final at the San Diego Open to Americans Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff on Sunday.

Second-ranked duo defeated 6-1, 5-7, 4-10 by the top seeds

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski, left, and Giuliana Olmos of Mexico pose with their trophies following a 6-1, 5-7, 4-10 loss to Americans Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff in the women's doubles final at the San Diego Open on Sunday. Trophies are presented to the champions and finalists in singles and doubles. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Guiliana Olmos fell 6-1, 5-7, 4-10 in the women's doubles final at the San Diego Open to Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff on Sunday.

Dabrowski of Ottawa and Olmos of Mexico, the second-ranked duo at the event, broke on four of their seven chances while saving two of the Americans' four breakpoint opportunities in the one hour, 18-minute match.

Pegula and Gauff, the top seeds at the WTA 500 tournament, were coming off a 6-3, 7-6 (5) semifinal victory over Demi Schuurs and Desirae Krawczyk earlier Sunday.

The Americans hit five aces to one double fault compared to none of each from Dabrowski and Olmos.

Dabrowski and Olmos had come off a convincing 6-0, 6-3 semifinal win of their own over third seeds Ellen Perez and Nicole Melichar-Martinez.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now