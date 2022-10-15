Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner into San Diego Open women's doubles final
Ottawa native, Giuliana Olmos post no double faults, serve 73 per cent on 1st serves
Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Giuliana Olmos of Mexico advanced to the women's doubles final Saturday at the San Diego Open.
The second-seeded pair defeated third seeds Ellen Perez of Australia and American Nicole Melichar-Martinez 6-0, 6-3 in the opening semifinal contest.
Top-seeded Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula were slated to face fourth seeds Desirae Krawczyk of the U.S. and Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands in the other semifinal Saturday night.
Dabrowski, of Ottawa, and Olmos controlled the match, serving 73 per cent on their first serves and registering four breaks on nine attempts. They also didn't register a double fault in the contest, compared to four by Perez and Melichar-Martinez.
Dabrowski and Olmos also won 53 points while their opposition had 28. They recorded 32 service points won while Perez and Melichar-Martinez had 19.
WATCH l Dabrowski wins at Pan Pacific Open for 3rd title of season:
