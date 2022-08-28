Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Tennis

Canada's Gabriel Diallo goes from wild card to champion at Granby National Bank Championship

Gabriel Diallo entered the Granby National Bank Championship to gain some experience for down the road. It's safe to assume the 20-year-old Montreal athlete is a quick learner. On Sunday, the six-foot-seven wild-card entry won his first title on the ATP Challenger Tour against Juncheng Shang in the final.

20-year-old from Montreal wins 1st title on the ATP Challenger Tour

The Canadian Press ·
Montreal's Gabriel Diallo reacts after winning his first title on the ATP Challenger Tour, defeating Juncheng Shang in the Granby National Bank Championship final on Sunday in Granby, Que. (@ATPChallenger/Twitter)

Gabriel Diallo entered the Granby National Bank Championship to gain some experience for down the road.

It's safe to assume the 20-year-old Montreal athlete is a quick learner.

On Sunday, the six-foot-seven wild-card entry won his first title on the ATP Challenger Tour, upsetting the sixth-seeded Juncheng Shang in the tense final 7-5, 7-6(5) in Granby, Que.

With the win, Diallo jumps 183 spots in the ATP rankings to a new career-high of No. 335 in the world.

In the championship final, Diallo played extremely well behind his serve — even though he failed to serve out the match up 6-5 in the second set. The Canadian kept 70 per cent of his first serves in play, winning 76 per cent of those points and delivering 10 aces. He also attacked Shang's second serve, winning 63 per cent of those points.

Diallo would only lose one point on serve in the second-set tiebreaker and managed to clinch the title with a mini-break on Shang's final serve.

Diallo began his unexpected championship run on Wednesday, defeating compatriot Dan Martin in the opening round 7-5, 6-1. He then won thrillers against Germany's Cedrik-Marcel Stebe (6-4, 4-6, 7-6(2)) and Aziz Dougaz of Tunisia (3-6, 6-3, 7-6(5)), before cruising past Hiroki Moriya in the semifinal 6-3, 6-4 and earning a date to play Shang on Sunday.

Shang, also had a terrific week in Granby. The 17-year-old player didn't drop a set in reaching the final. He beat Canadian Marko Stakusic (6-4, 6-4), Americans Coline Markes (6-2, 6-2) and Aidan Mayo (6-3, 6-4), as well as world No. 103 Jordan Thompson of Australia (7-5, 6-4).

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now