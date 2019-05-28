Canada's Bianca Andreescu advances to 2nd round
Mississauga, Ont., native returns after suffering shoulder injury in late March
Canada's Bianca Andreescu has advanced to the second round of the French Open.
The No. 22 seed from Mississauga, Ont., edged lucky loser Maria Bouzcova of the Czech Republic 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 in a match completed Tuesday after being suspended because of darkness on Monday.
Each player had won one set when the match was suspended Monday.
Andreescu, 18, was playing for the first time since suffering a shoulder injury in late March. That injury came after her breakthrough win at the prestigious Indian Wells tournament.
She does it!<br><br>Bianca Andreescu wins her first match since March following shoulder injury, overcoming Marie Bouzkova in just over three hours in the first round of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RolandGarros?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RolandGarros</a>.<br><br>Welcome back, <a href="https://twitter.com/Bandreescu_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Bandreescu_</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BiancaRising?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BiancaRising</a> <a href="https://t.co/aZ9cKI8WOy">pic.twitter.com/aZ9cKI8WOy</a>—@TennisCanada
Andreescu will face American Sofia Kenin in the second round.
Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., was scheduled to play her first-round match later Monday.
With files from The Associated Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.