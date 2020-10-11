Nadal dominates Djokovic to win French Open, tie Grand Slam titles record
The No. 2 Nadal beat world No. 1 Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 for his 13th championship at Roland Garros.
Ties Roger Federer for the men's record with 20 Grand Slam victories
Rafael Nadal has won the French Open for his 20th major title, tying Roger Federer for the men's record.
The No. 2 Nadal beat world No. 1 Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 for his 13th championship at Roland Garros.
More to come.
