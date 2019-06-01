Top-ranked Osaka ousted by unseeded Siniakova

This was one deficit too big to overcome for Naomi Osaka, whose Grand Slam winning streak is over.

The No. 1-seeded Osaka couldn't muster a comeback after falling way behind yet again at the French Open, losing in the third round to No. 42 Katerina Siniakova 6-4, 6-2 Saturday.

Osaka had won her past 16 matches at major tournaments, allowing her to lift the trophies at the U.S. Open last September and Australian Open in January. That run also included two victories at Roland Garros after trailing by a set and a break each time.

But Osaka's mounting mistakes just kept accumulating against Siniakova, who is better known for her doubles success and never had reached the fourth round in singles in 18 previous Slam appearances.

"I mean, it's incredible. It's amazing. It's the thing I couldn't believe," Siniakova told the crowd at Court Suzanne Lenglen during a post-match interview. "It was my best tennis."

It decidedly was not Osaka's.

She wound up with a hard-to-believe 38 unforced errors; Siniakova made only 13.

And Osaka, so good lately at the biggest moments on her sport's biggest stages, wasn't able to come up with the goods on the hottest day of the tournament so far, with the temperature topping 80 degrees (approaching 30 Celsius).

One key statistic: Osaka compiled seven break points in the first set but failed to convert a single one. She was 0 for 4 on break chances when Siniakova served out that set, then never managed to earn one in the second.

Clay has never been Osaka's best surface. Her power game is served better by the speed of hard courts, in particular. That's why she still has not made it to the round of 16 at the French Open.

Halep, Djokovic, Wawrinka move on

Meanwhile, Simona Halep's title defence remains on track following a methodical 6-2, 6-1 third-round win over 27th-seeded Lesia Tsurenko that lasted just 55 minutes.

Halep, whose only Grand Slam title came at Roland Garros last year, is bidding to become the first woman to defend a major since Serena Williams at Wimbledon in 2016.

Halep's next opponent will be either Olympic champion Monica Puig or Iga Swiatek.

Tsurenko received treatment on her right leg during a medical timeout while trailing 3-0 in the second.

On the men's side, top-ranked Novak Djokovic is into the fourth round without dropping a set.

Djokovic never lost control in a 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 win over 147th-ranked Italian qualifier Salvatore Caruso and will next play either 13th-seeded Borna Coric or Jan-Lennard Struff.

Stan Wawrinka improved to 4-0 against Grigor Dimitrov in Grand Slam meetings — beating him once at each major — and moved into the French Open's fourth round for the eighth time.

Wawrinka, the champion at Roland Garros in 2015 and runner-up in 2017, edged two-time major semifinalist Dimitrov 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4), 7-6 (8) in a match suspended after two sets because of fading light a day earlier.

Dimitrov certainly had his chances to make it even tighter: He held one set point in the opener, then five in the last tiebreaker, which he led 6-2.

The 24th-seeded Wawrinka, who owns three Grand Slam titles in all, and Dimitrov are the 43rd pair of players to have met at all four majors.