Second-seeded Plísková finishes off Egyptian opponent with ace on 1st match point

Second-seeded Karolina Plísková advanced to the second round of the French Open by beating Mayar Sherif 6-7 (9), 6-2, 6-4 on Tuesday in Paris.

Sherif was the first Egyptian player to qualify for the main draw at Roland Garros.

She saved five break points in the seventh game of the third set. Plísková finally broke and then held to love for a 5-3 lead on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Plísková clinched victory with an ace on her first match point.

The former top-ranked player reached the semifinals at Roland Garros in 2017 and next faces Jelena Ostapenko. The big-hitting Latvian player won the French Open that year.

WATCH | No. 2 seed Karolina Plísková into 2nd round:

Pliskova rallies to defeat Sherif at French Open 0:32 Second seed Karolina Pliskova avoids an upset to qualifier Mayar Sherif with a 6(9)-7(11), 6-2, 6-4 in the 1st round of the French Open. 0:32

Top seed Djokovic cruises in opener

For Novak Djokovic, though, his first Grand Slam action since his disqualification at the U.S. Open went as smoothly as can be.

The top-ranked Serb, who is bidding for a second title here and an 18th major title overall, beat Mikael Ymer of Sweden 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 under a closed roof at Court Philippe Chatrier. The first set lasted just 20 minutes and Djokovic broke the 80th-ranked Ymer nine times overall.

WATCH | Novak Djokovic makes quick work of Swede:

Novak Djokovic breezes into 2nd round of French Open 1:11 World No. 1 Novak Djokovic defeats Mikael Ymer of Sweden 6-0, 6-2, 6-3. 1:11

Djokovic broke Ymer nine times and ended up with a 32-12 edge in total winners.

Djokovic was defaulted from his fourth-round match at the U.S. Open this month for accidentally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball hit in anger after dropping a game.

There was little reason to show much frustration against Ymer.

WATCH | Mikael Ymer delivers impressive shot in defeat:

Ymer hits magnificent tweener during match against Djokovic 0:55 Sweden's Mikael Ymer goes between his legs for an excellent winner while facing world No. 1 Novak Djokovic. 0:55

Kenin moves on after early struggles

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin got through a three-set test in her first-round match at Roland Garros.

The fourth-seeded Kenin struggled a bit after a rain delay before the second set but emerged with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 victory in nearly two hours against 125th-ranked Liudmila Samsonova.

Liudmila is 0-3 in Grand Slam matches for her career.

Kenin made her first big breakthrough at a major tournament a year ago in Paris. She beat Serena Williams along the way to her fourth-round debut.

The 21-year-old Kenin this year became the youngest champion in Melbourne since Maria Sharapova was 20 in 2008.

Mladenovic blames umpire in latest collapse

Kristina Mladenovic's first match since her nightmarish end to the U.S. Open produced another collapse and a controversial umpire's call at the French Open on Tuesday.

The French player lost to Laura Siegemund of Germany 7-5, 6-3 after serving for the first set at 5-1.

Mladenovic was furious with chair umpire Eva Asderaki for not spotting a double bounce on set point. During a 10-stroke exchange, Mladenovic hit a drop shot that Siegemund ran for and got back over the net, although a TV replay showed the ball bounced twice. Mladenovic slowed up, looked confused, and wound up touching the net, which automatically gave the point to Siegemund.

"Mistakes are human but I don't see how the umpire can miss that. She didn't see a double bounce," Mladenovic said. "Unfortunately she will continue at Roland Garros, and I won't continue at Roland Garros."

In other matches: