Former French Open doubles champ Krejcikova upsets Svitolina

Former French Open doubles champion Barbora Krejcikova matched her best performance in singles at a Grand Slam by reaching the fourth round of the French Open in Paris on Saturday.

She used a heavy forehand to upset fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 6-3, 6-2 on Court Philippe-Chatrier. She thrust both hands in the air and shouted with joy after winning on her first match point.

Krejcikova also reached the fourth round in singles at Roland Garros last year and now will face 2018 runner-up Sloane Stephens for a place in the quarter-finals.

The unseeded Krejcikova's best singles performance at any other major was reaching second round at the Australian Open.

She is a former top-ranked doubles player with titles from the French Open and Wimbledon in 2018.