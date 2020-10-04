Top seeds Simona Halep, Kiki Bertens stunned at French Open

It's quickly becoming a day of upsets at the French Open, with top-seeded Simona Halep and fifth-seeded Kiki Bertens both eliminated on Sunday.

Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan beat Bertens 6-4, 6-4.

Playing in her first French Open and only her second Grand Slam tournament, Trevisan's reward for ousting her Dutch opponent is a quarterfinal against Polish teenager Iga Swiatek, who downed the top-seeded Halep just moments earlier.

Bertens could only watch helplessly as Trevisan sealed the victory with a backhand lob from the baseline that soared over her opponent's head. The Italian dropped her racket with delight as the ball landed in.

"I'm living in a dream," Trevisan said. "On my God, I can't believe it."

Ranked 159th, Trevisan fell in the first round on her Grand Slam debut, at the Australian Open this year.

Polish teenager Iga Swiatek ousted the 2018 champion and top-seeded Halep from the French Open, winning 6-1, 6-2 to reach her first Grand Slam quarter-final.

Swiatek, the only teenager who reached the fourth round, avenged a crushing defeat by Halep at the same stage last year. The Romanian won that match 6-1, 6-0, in just 45 minutes.

WATCH | Swiatek stuns Halep to reach quarters:

Swiatek turned the tables this time. She never faced a break point and punished Halep with her crunching baseline shots and exquisite net play. Swiatek's win on the Court Philippe Chatrier ended a career-best 17-match winning streak for Halep.

After losing the first set in just 26 minutes and then losing her first service game at the start of the second, Halep fought desperately to reverse the momentum.

She saved four break points in the third game and another five before being broken again in the fifth game.

Swiatek suffered none of the nerves that blunted her powerful tennis in their meeting last year.

"I felt I was playing perfectly," she said. "Even I am surprised that I could do that."

WATCH | Nadal dispatches Korda to make quarters:

But it was business as usual for the men, with Rafael Nadal reaching his 14th quarterfinal on the red clay of Paris that, by now, must run in his veins. The 12-time French Open champion ran up a — excuse the pun — practically purrr-fect 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 victory against a player who idolizes him so much that he named his cat "Rafa."

"All of our generation, we try very hard to be passionate," Nadal said after seeing off Sebastian Korda, a 20-year-old qualifier who has set his sights on winning at least two Grand Slam titles, one more than his dad, 1998 Australian Open champion Petr Korda.

"If that's a good inspiration for the young generation, that's good," added the winner of 19 major titles who has yet to drop a set in his pursuit of a record-tying 20th.