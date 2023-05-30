Bianca Andreescu bounced out of French Open in 3rd round by Lesia Tsurenko

Bianca Andreescu's career-best run at Roland Garros is over.

Canada's Andreescu was eliminated from the French Open after losing to Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko in straight sets, 6-1, 6-1, in the third round on Saturday.

In a match that took just 62 minutes, Andreescu won only 16 of 45 points while serving, including 38 per cent of her first serve points compared to 63 per cent for Tsurenko, who dominated the match from start to finish.

Andreescu also committed 22 unforced errors and three double faults.

Tsurenko, ranked 66th in the world, went 3-for-3 on breakpoints to handily take the first set.

Andreescu, who's ranked 42nd, broke Tsurenko to open the second set, but the 34-year-old Ukrainian quickly bounced back to take six unanswered games. Tsurenko will play world No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland in the next round.

WATCH | Andreescu eliminated in straight sets:

Bianca Andreescu eliminated from the French Open in straight sets Duration 3:05 Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko took only 62 minutes to eliminate Bianca Andreescu in the third round of the French Open in straight sets (6-1,6-1).

The 22-year-old Andreescu from Mississauga, Ont., beat No. 18 seed Victoria Azarenka and American qualifier Emma Navarro to reach the third round.

Andreescu was the last Canadian remaining in singles tournament play at Roland Garros after Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., lost to world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the men's bracket on Friday.

In women's doubles play, Canadians Gabriela Dabrowski and Leylah Fernandez are headed for a third-round showdown.

Ottawa's Dabrowski and Brazilian partner Luisa Stefani take on Fernandez of Laval, Que., and American teammate Taylor Townsend on Monday.

Gauff wins battle of the youngsters

American Coco Gauff rallied from a tough opening set to beat Mirra Andreeva of Russia in an all-teen showdown in the third round.

Experience eventually told as the 19-year-old Gauff, who was the runner-up at Roland Garros last year, prevailed 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-1, sealing the result with a cross-court backhand winner.

That ended an impressive Grand Slam debut for the 16-year-old Andreeva, who earlier this week became the the youngest player to win a match in the women's main draw at the French Open since 2005.

Last year's men's finalist Casper Ruud also had to recover from losing the opening set to beat Zhang Zhizhen, ending a strong run by the Chinese player.

The fourth-seeded Ruud, who lost to Rafael Nadal in last year's final, won 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-4.

"I'm very happy with being through the first three matches. It's tough," Ruud said. "It's been much more pressure, obviously, playing this year compared to last year.

"Last year, I could sort of just do my work in the shadow. This year it's a little more eyes on me ... I feel the pressure a bit different this year."

Ruud needs to rally for victory

Zhang was the first Chinese man to reach the third round at Roland Garros since Kho Sin-Khie in 1937. Kho also reached the fourth round in 1936 but that proved a step too far for Zhang, despite a lightning start on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Zhang broke Ruud in the opening game and went on to take the set as the Norwegian player grew more and more frustrated.

Matters grew worse for Ruud as he found himself 0-40 down on his serve early in the second set but he collected his emotions and — after a topsy-turvy set ��— went on to level the match at his first opportunity.

Ruud then improved in the last two sets and sealed the match with a forehand down the line on the first of two match points.

Elsewhere, reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina pulled out of the French Open before her third-round match against Sara Sorribes Tormo because she is sick.

That saw sixth-seeded Holger Rune open play on Court Philippe Chatrier and he comfortably dispatched qualifier Genaro Alberto Olivieri, who — at 231 — was the lowest-ranked player to reach the third round this year. Rune won 6-4, 6-1, 6-3 in less than two hours.

It was harder work for Yoshihito Nishioka in his 3-6, 7-6 (8), 2-6, 6-4, 6-0 victory over Thiago Seyboth Wild. That was the 30th match at this year's French Open that has gone to five sets.