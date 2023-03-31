Rybakina beats Czech teen to reach 3rd round at French Open

Elena Rybakina's comfort on clay improved as she eased into the third round at the French Open by beating another Czech Republic teenager on Thursday.

The Wimbledon champion, the No. 4 seed at Roland Garros, beat 18-year-old Linda Noskova 6-3, 6-3 on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

"I cannot say that here it's easy for me. It's still every match getting better and better," Rybakina said on court. "It was a bit slippery for me today, I don't know why."

She ought to be feeling cosy on dirt after winning the Italian Open, but Kazak is banking most of her confidence on her height advantage.

"This is my good weapon," she said, "but, at the same time, to move on clay it's not easy. It's always I need more to prepare and, of course, be more patient during the rallies."

The Australian Open runner-up hit 30 winners to Noskova's 16, though both players had 26 unforced errors.

"I was struggling a lot on her serves," the Moscow-born Rybakina said.

Rybakina, who beat Brenda Fruhvirtova in the first round, will face Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo in the third round.

Later, defending champion and No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek faces Claire Liu of the United States. Coco Gauff — last year's runner-up — takes on Julia Grabher of Austria.

Top men in action include two-time major finalist Casper Ruud, No. 8 Jannik Sinner and No. 12 Frances Tiafoe.